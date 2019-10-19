PORT ANGELES — A goal by Yuya Yamamoto made all the difference Saturday afternoon as the Peninsula College men's soccer team got past Skagit Valley College 1-0.
Skagit Valley goalkeeper Amador Quiroga made nine saves for the Cardinals (5-6-1, 7-7-2).
Women's Soccer
Peninsula 4,
Skagit Valley 1
PORT ANGELES — Peninsula's Sam Oliviera scored two goals to send the Cardinals to the loss.
Grace Johnson and Miya Clarke also scored for the league-leading Pirates. Morgan Jones scored for the Cardinals (5-6-1, 6-8-1).
