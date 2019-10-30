EDMONDS — Morgan Jones earned a hat trick, and her team earned a playoff berth.

All in all, a profitable road trip Wednesday for the Skagit Valley College women's soccer team. 

Jones' three goal led the Cardinals to a 3-1 victory over Edmonds.

The win, combined with a loss by Everett, allowed the Cardinals to clinch the No. 3 seed from the North Region into the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament. They'll play in Portland on Wednesday.

Skagit Valley coach Tony Savoy said the team was off its game to start but soon improved.

"They overcame some adversity in the first half," he said. "We didn't play our sharpest. Knowing what was on the line, we played tighter than we would have liked ... After that the team loosened up."

Two of Jones' three goals came off penalty kicks. Amber Elliano assisted on the other goal.

Men's Soccer

Skagit Valley 3,

Edmonds 2

EDMONDS — Diego Gomez scored two goals to help the Cardinals to the NWAC North Region victory. Edgar Ramirez also scored for the Cardinals. 

Volleyball

Everett 3,

Skagit Valley 1

EVERETT — Everett held off the Cardinals 25-19, 15-25, 25-21, 28-26.

Crystalynn Tula'i led the Cardinals with 16 kills, while Emilie King added 14. Brooklynn Johnson had 39 assists for Skagit Valley. 

