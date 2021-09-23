Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
EDMONDS — The Skagit Valley College volleyball team rallied to defeat Edmonds on the road Wednesday night.
The Cardinals won their Northwest Athletic Conference North Region opener 3-1, keeping their overall record perfect at 12-0.
After dropping the first set 25-21, Skagit Valley stormed back to win the next three 25-19, 25-20, 25-18.
Faith Baar led the Cardinals with 19 blocks while teammates Mia Scheepens and Olivia Pratt finished with 13 apiece.
Defensively, Libby Miller finished with 36 digs, Isabel Buchert tallied 12 and Scheepens had 10.
Brooklyn Johnson had 46 assists.
Men's Soccer
Skagit Valley 4,
Highline 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Cardinals put three in the net in the first half and added another in second to secure the NWAC victory.
Skagit Valley tied the score 1-1 after a penalty kick by Aurelien Habasque beat the Thunderbirds keeper in the 15th minute.
In the 19th minute, Paris Ruiz put the Cardinals in front to stay. Ruiz then found Sergio Garduno in the 37th minute to put the home team up 3-1. The score at half was 3-2.
Ruiz struck again for an insurance goal in the 69th minute.
Goalkeeper Christopher Kerr made nine saves as Skagit Valley improved to 2-0-2 in the North Region and 2-1-2 overall.
Women's Soccer
Skagit Valley 6,
Shoreline 0
MOUNT VERNON — Amber Elliano had a goal and three assists as Skagit Valley shut out its opponent for the lopsided NWAC win.
Mackenzie Carnell scored the Cardinals' lone first-half goal off Elliano's assist, but the Cardinals poured it on in the second half. Maddie Hagglund, Chloe Hynds, Brianna Yamada and Cheyanne Delarm also scored for the Cardinals; Carnell, Hynds and Delaney Kaysner provided assists.
Cassie Mullin stopped four shots in 70 minutes in goal. Megan Gustafson manned the position for the remaining 20 minutes to help preserve the shutout for the Cardinals (2-1-1 North, 3-2-1 overall).
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.