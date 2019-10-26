MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College women’s soccer team didn’t get the win it was looking for Saturday — but is still in the hunt for a postseason berth anyway.

Morgan Jones scored and the Cardinals tied Everett 1-1 as the two teams remained even in points with a single Northwest Athletic Conference playoff berth on the line.

With both teams at 20 points, the Cardinals’ upcoming road game against Edmonds next week becomes crucial. Everett will play Peninsula that day.

“We just pushed it down the road a bit,” Skagit Valley coach Tony Savoy said.

Amber Elliano provided the assist for the Cardinals (6-6-2, 7-8-2).

Men’s Soccer Everett 2, Skagit Valley 1

MOUNT VERNON — The Cardinals halved Everett’s 2-0 lead with a score by Owen Morrison, but couldn’t close the gap further in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region loss.

The Cardinals fell to 6-7-1, 8-8-2.

Reporter Trevor Pyle: 360-416-2156, tpyle@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Sports_SVH, Facebook.com/bytrevorpyle

More from this section

Tags

Load comments