EVERETT — The Everett College baseball team managed to do Sunday what it had done the previous day: sweep Skagit Valley in a doubleheader.
The Trojans needed some extra innings to do it, though.
Everett beat Skagit Valley 9-4 in the first game, then 9-8 in an 11-inning clash to close out the day.
Everett had beaten Skagit in both games Saturday.
On Sunday, Skagit Valley first baseman Varen Sabina went 2-for-3 and Hibiki Ouchi, Grant Stading and Brian Ours each had an RBI.
In the second matchup of the day, shortstop Cedric Gatter had three hits for the Cardinals (4-11), designated hitter Connor Thomas had two hits including a double. and Sabino recorded two RBI.
Softball
Edmonds 4-5, Skagit Valley 2-4
ANACORTES — The Cardinals fell to 2-8 with two losses Saturday to Edmonds.
