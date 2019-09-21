EDMONDS — Skagit Valley College’s Amber Elliano scored a hat trick Saturday afternoon to lead her women’s soccer team to a 3-0 win over Edmonds.

The Lake Stevens graduate scored in the 52nd, 59th and 78th minute.

Miranda Rodriguez stopped one shot in goal for the Cardinals (3-4-1).

Men’s Soccer Edmonds 2, Skagit Valley 0

EDMONDS — Skagit Valley scored an early own goal and Edmonds’ Toki Husogaya added a goal of his own for the victory.

Spencer Haney made six saves to preserve the shutout for Edmonds.

