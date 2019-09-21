EDMONDS — Skagit Valley College’s Amber Elliano scored a hat trick Saturday afternoon to lead her women’s soccer team to a 3-0 win over Edmonds.
The Lake Stevens graduate scored in the 52nd, 59th and 78th minute.
Miranda Rodriguez stopped one shot in goal for the Cardinals (3-4-1).
Men’s Soccer Edmonds 2, Skagit Valley 0
EDMONDS — Skagit Valley scored an early own goal and Edmonds’ Toki Husogaya added a goal of his own for the victory.
Spencer Haney made six saves to preserve the shutout for Edmonds.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.