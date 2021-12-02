LAKEWOOD — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team kept its record perfect Wednesday night with an 83-64 victory over Pierce College.
The Cardinals (7-0) led by as many 28 points.
"I thought we were really sluggish in the first half. We just weren’t defending like we needed to," Skagit Valley College coach Carl Howell said. "But in the second half, we were dominating. Our guys really came out hard with a 12-0 run to take control."
Jace Barrett led the Cardinals with 20 points. Josiah Miller finished with 16 points and six rebounds, while Etan Collins tallied 14 points, and Jerry Hayes finished with nine points, 11 assists and did not commit a turnover.
Women's Basketball
Highline 58,
Skagit Valley 50
MOUNT VERNON — The Cardinals' late rally fell short in their game against the Thunderbirds.
Skagit Valley College (2-2) trailed 30-22 at halftime and 48-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals outscored the Thunderbirds 15-10 in the final frame but it wasn't enough.
"Not a positive night for the Cards until the last eight minutes of the game, down 15 points and cut it down to six," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said. "Full court pressure and some quick baskets helped us get back in the game.
"The girls never gave up and played hard down the stretch. We are finding out who we are and how hard we need to work to get ready for league."
Isabel Buchert was the only Cardinals player to reach double-digit scoring, finishing with 15 points.
