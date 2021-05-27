LYNNWOOD — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team has been hit by injuries lately, but overcame its teammates' absence on the court Wednesday for a road win against Edmonds.
Anthony Iglesia scored a team-high 28 points and the Cardinals beat the Tritons 87-76 to stop a two-game losing streak.
The Cardinals were missing leading scorer DeMarcus Hall-Scriven and key contributors such as Daniel Santana, Malik Howard and Josiah Miller. But Iglesia turned in a fierce game in their absence, and he wasn't the only one.
Julius Cain scored a career-high 18 points, while Francis Gyan (14) and Ty Penberthy (11) also added double-digit totals.
"I have never been more proud of a team, to play without three starters and our top two reserves and still get a win on the road is amazing," Cardinals coach Carl Howell said.
He said the team's guards in particular — such as Trevor Miller and D.J. Clark — had to battle with one of the Cardinals’ bigs out because of foul trouble.
The NWAC North-leading Cardinals improved to 10-4. Edmonds is 3-12.
SOFTBALL
Bellevue 5-9, Skagit Valley 2-4
BELLEVUE — Bellevue swept the Cardinals to drop their record to 5-13.
