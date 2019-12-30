OREGON CITY, Ore. — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team picked up a big win Monday.
The Cardinals beat top-ranked Clackamas 90-88 in the championship game of the CCC Holiday Showcase.
"It was a heavyweight fight," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said. "It could have gone either way."
The Cardinals (14-0) were an underdog against the Cougars (11-1).
Clackamas was No. 1 in the most recent Northwest Athletic Conference Coaches Poll, while Skagit Valley was No. 3.
Add to that Clackamas was playing on its home floor.
But despite being behind midway through the second half, the Cardinals delivered.
Howell said the team tightened up its defense and got some big baskets from the likes of Daniel Santana, Cade Isakson and Caleb Sheldon.
"We're tough and I don't doubt that," Howell said. "It was just if we were going to be able to make enough shots."
Anthony Iglesia scored 30 points for the Cardinals, while Marquan Williams finished with 18, Willie Thomas with 13 and Isakson with 10.
The Cardinals took the lead for good on an Isakson 3-pointer with 43 seconds to play.
From there, Skagit Valley made enough of its free throws to hold off Clackamas.
Iglesia was named the tournament MVP, while Williams and Thomas each joined him on the all-tournament team.
Iglesia scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half.
The Cardinals play Saturday at Pierce before opening North Region play the following week.
Women's Basketball
Skagit Valley 67,
Green River 35
MOUNT VERNON — The Cardinals wrapped up the Skagit Holiday Tournament with an easy win.
They gave up the first points of the game, but after taking the lead they didn't trail again.
Coach Deb Castle said her team played well.
"Defensively, for as tired as we were we really did well," she said. "And offensively, we passed the ball, we moved the ball and we took the shots we should take."
Skagit Valley shot 36 percent, held Green River to 22 percent shooting, made 12 of 16 free throws and held a 50-20 rebounding advantage.
All six of the Cardinals scored, with Nakiya Edwards and Melissa Frein each scoring 17 points, and Jessie Bocci and McKenzie Yost each finishing with 12.
Yost also had 13 rebounds, while Emily Toycen had 10.
The Cardinals are 6-5.
