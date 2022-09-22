BELLINGHAM — The Skagit Valley College men's soccer team played to a 1-1 tie against Whatcom in a Northwest Athletic Conference North Region match Wednesday.
The Cardinals are 4-1-1 in the North Region and 5-2-1 overall. Whatcom is 4-0-2, 5-1-2.
Skagit Valley's Ryosuke Tanak provided the late-game heroics as he tied the match in the 86th minute.
Women's Soccer
Skagit Valley 0,
Whatcom 0
BELLINGHAM — The Cardinals and Orcas played to a scoreless Northwest Athletic Conference North Region tie.
Skagit Valley put nine shots on goal to Whatcom’s one.
Skagit Valley is 1-0-1 in the North Region and 1-1-1 overall. Whatcom is 1-1-1, 1-4-1.
Volleyball
Skagit Valley 3,
Edmonds 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Cardinals swept the Tritons 25-17, 25-21, 25-20 in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region opener for both squads.
Faith Baar ended the match with 12 kills for the Cardinals while Kenna Flynn had 31 assists.
Skagit Valley is 7-2 overall, Edmonds 7-12.
