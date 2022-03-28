cardinal

MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College softball team split their two games Sunday afternoon against Bellevue College.

The Cardinals won the second game of the doubleheader 11-0 after losing the first game 8-3 to the visiting Bulldogs.

With the split, Skagit Valley College evens their overall record at 5-5 in the Northwest Athletic Conference.

Baseball

Wenatchee Valley College Knights 13,

Skagit Valley College Cardinals 5

MOUNT VERNON — It was a rough day on the diamond for the Cardinals as they fell to the Knights.

With the loss, Skagit Valley College falls to 8-10 overall in the Northwest Athletic Conference.

Wenatchee Valley blew the game open in the seventh inning, scoring seven runs in the frame.

Cardinals shortstop Cedric (Ricky) Gatter and third baseman Kaden Kirshenbaum each went 2-for-5. Gatter also had two RBI while Kirshenbaum scored a run.

