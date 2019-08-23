TUKWILA — The Skagit Valley College men’s soccer team followed up its season-opening tie on Thursday with an outright win on Friday.
The Cardinals blanked Wenatchee Valley 2-0 in the second game in as many days at the Northwest Athletic Conference event. The win in the friendly lifted Skagit Valley to 1-0-1 on the early season.
WOMEN Yakima Valley 2, Skagit Valley 0
TUKWILA — The Cardinals’ second game of the season wasn’t as high-powered as the first.
A day after blanking their opponent 6-0, the Cardinals were shut out by Yakima in a friendly. Skagit Valley had downed Lower Columbia Thursday in the first game of two for it at the NWAC event.
