PORT ANGELES — The Skagit Valley College women's soccer team scored a couple of goals on the road Wednesday, but it wasn't enough thanks to a hat trick by an opposing player.
Peninsula's Sam Oliveira scored three goals to lift the undefeated Pirates to the win over the Cardinals.
Amber Elliano scored for the Cardinals, as did Morgan Jones.
Kayla Koens made seven saves in goal for Skagit Valley.
Men's Soccer
Peninsula 2, Skagit Valley 1
PORT ANGELES — Mason Haubrich scored two goals to lift the Pirates.
Isaac Andrade scored Skagit Valley's goal in the 48th minute. The unassisted goal tied the game, but Haubrich scored his second goal in the the 65th to put undefeated Peninsula ahead for good.
