The Everett Community College softball team beat Skagit Valley College in both games of a doubleheader Tuesday — one narrowly, the other by a double-digit margin.
The Trojans beat the Cardinals 5-4 in the first game, then 11-1 in the second.
Skagit Valley shortstop Delaney Kaysner was 2-for-3 in the opener with a triple and RBI. Colbi Draney added a run-scoring double and center fielder Natalie Zender scored three runs.
Everett infielder Meleana Turner had the game-winning hit, a one-run double in the bottom of the seventh.
Everett's Kayla Tuaoa gave up two hits in five innings to win the second game. Blakely Doerge and Rachel Rocero each had a hit for the Cardinals (2-9).
