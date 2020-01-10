MOUNT VERNON — A year ago, Steve Epperson won his 900th game at the helm of the Skagit Valley College women’s basketball program.
On Saturday night, the school will honor him after this year's Cardinals team wraps up its game.
Skagit Valley College will host a celebration for Epperson between the women's and men's games. The women's team is scheduled to host Bellevue in Dave DuVall Pavilion at 5 p.m; the men are slated to begin their game against Bellevue at 7 p.m.
Epperson's win came last January with a victory against Whatcom. It was one highlight in a career that included three Northwest Athletic Conference titles, an undefeated season and 15 Coach of the Year honors in the NWAC's North Region. He was inducted into the NWAC Hall of Fame, as was his 1998 team, which went undefeated on its way to a title.
Epperson, who led the program to 905 wins, retired as head coach before this season. He currently serves as an assistant to Deb Castle, who was his longtime assistant.
