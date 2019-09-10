SHORELINE — The Skagit Valley College volleyball team lost both ends of a doubleheader Tuesday on the road.
Highline beat the Cardinals 3-1 with game scores of 25-12, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21 at Shoreline Community College.
In the second matchup, Pierce beat Skagit Valley 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-19).
Against Highline, Taylor Lamb had 14 kills, Allison Chase had 20 assists and Brooklynn Johnson had 19 assists.
Against Pierce, Lamb had 16 kills, while Johnson had 13 assists.
