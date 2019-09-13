SPOKANE — The Spokane Community College Crossover Tournament was not kind to the Skagit Valley College volleyball team on Friday.

The Cardinals were swept in the twilight game of the tournament by North Idaho, 25-13, 25-16, 25-14. The day began with a loss to Lower Columbia, 25-11, 25-21, 19-25, 25-14.

Skagit Valley will face Mount Hood at 9 a.m. today.

— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Sports_SVH, Facebook.com/vincereports.

More from this section

Load comments