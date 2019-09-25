BELLINGHAM — The Whatcom volleyball team edged past Skagit Valley College Wednesday night, 25-18, 25-23, 27-25.

Peggy Smith had 40 assists for Whatcom.

Brooklynn Johnson and Allison Chase combined for 21 assists for the Cardinals (13 for Johnson, eight for Chase) and Taylor Lamb provided eight kills. 

