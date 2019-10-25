MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College volleyball team upended Bellevue on Friday on the Cardinals’ home court.
After a first-set loss, the Cardinals stormed back for a 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 29-27.
Taylor Lamb had 17 kills and Emilie King added 15 for Skagit Valley (4-6 North Region). Brooklynn Johnson had 42 assists. King had 19 digs and Teaghan Eddy added 13.
Savannah Sleasman led Bellevue (6-3) with 15 kills. Kyla Bonsen had 22 assists.
