MOUNT VERNON — It was a tale of two different halves Friday night for the Skagit Valley College women's basketball team.
Skagit Valley trailed by 13 points after the first half and failed to catch North Idaho in a 59-44 loss.
"We didn't play a very good first half," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said. "And they are a very good team. North Idaho put a full-court trap on us and that's an area we are working on."
Castle added her squad played even with North Idaho in the second half, but that wasn't going to be enough.
"We attacked the basket in the second half," Castle said, "and we outrebounded them."
The home team was led in scoring by Melissa Frein with 11 points and McKenzie Yost with 10.
Skagit Valley is 3-3.
