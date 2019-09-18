MOUNT VERNON — Everett's Emily Marriott scored twice Wednesday as the Trojans beat the Skagit Valley College women's soccer team 2-0.
Marriott scored twice in the last 10 minutes of the game.
Emma Allison had two saves to preserve the shutout.
