BELLINGHAM — The Skagit Valley College women's soccer team couldn't put a goal on the scoreboard Monday, but made sure its opponent didn't either.
The Cardinals battled Whatcom to a scoreless tie in the season opener for both teams, with SVC goalkeeper Rachel Compton recording the shutout.
Skagit Valley outshot the Orcas 21-6.
The Cardinals are scheduled to host Peninsula College on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.