HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Skagit Valley College women’s soccer team needed a little extra time Wednesday, but the Cardinals did what they needed to do to stay alive in the postseason.
Delaney Kaysner scored in the first half and Taelyn Nunes scored in overtime as the Cardinals got past Portland 2-1 in a loser-out regional playoff game. The victory sends Skagit Valley to a matchup Saturday with Walla Walla in the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
Kaysner was a defender playing up during a corner kick when she scored in the 37th minute; Julia Lagasca played the ball in to pick up the assist.
Portland’s Alicia Jamison tied the game in the 68th minute off a Briana Anaya assist.
Then came Nunes’ goal.
“It was just a ball bouncing around, and she was in the right place to play it,” Cardinals coach Tony Savoy said. “She chipped it over the keeper’s head. She worked hard to get in the right spot.”
Next up for Skagit Valley: a 17-0-2 Walla Walla team that topped the East Region standings. If the Cardinals win, they’ll advance to the tournament semifinals at Starfire Sports in Tukwila.
