AUBURN — The Skagit Valley College women’s basketball team may have had only six players for its season opener Friday against Green River, but it proved to have more than enough tenacity to earn the win on the road.
Anacortes High School graduate Melissa Frein had a double-double in her first college basketball game with 17 points and 12 rebounds and the Cardinals downed Green River 66-59.
La Conner graduate Nakiya Edwards matched Frein’s scoring with 17 points. Emily Toycen scored 16 and McKenzie Yost added 10.
“They had a lot of fight in them,” Cardinals coach Deb Castle said. “Every time the game got close, they hung together and did what they had to do.”
The Cardinals outrebounded Green River 47-35 on their way to the win.
They’ll look to double their win total at 4 p.m. Saturday, when they’re slated to host South Puget Sound.
