MOUNT VERNON — The Peninsula College women's basketball team took full advantage Wednesday of an shorthanded Skagit Valley College squad.
The Cardinals (2-5) started the game with six players, however, that number shrunk to five midway through the first half and the Pirates cruised to a 60-38 victory.
"Sophomores Brooklyn Johnson and Josie Bocci earned every point they scored," Skagit Valley College coach Deb Castle said. "They both did a good job leading the three freshmen and encouraging them all the way."
Johnson finished with 15 points, while Bocci scored 13.
"Isabel Buchert and Abby Yost led the team in rebounding (six apiece). Elizabeth Fefelov improved as the game went along. She shot the ball, rebounded well, and used the skills we have been working on this year."
