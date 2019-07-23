goskagit logo

BURLINGTON — The Gurney Tourney returns for its second year this weekend, and with registration having been extended it’s not too late to sign up.

The 3-on-3 basketball tournament to remember Brian Gurney, the Burlington-Edison graduate and Washington State University student who died in 2016 as a result of injuries sustained in a fall in 2014, had its registration deadline extended to midnight Wednesday.

Tournament details are available at thegurneytourney.com.

The registration fee of $100 per team of four includes a barbecue lunch and T-shirt.

The tourney tips off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Maiben Park, 1011 E. Greenleaf Ave., in Burlington.

There are two divisions: Junior (ages 12 to 15) and Adult (16 and up).

Proceeds from the tournament go to the Burlington-Edison Alumni Foundation for the Brian Gurney Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Donations also can be made directly to the Brian Gurney Memorial Scholarship fund by contacting the Burlington-Edison Alumni Foundation.

 

