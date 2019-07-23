BURLINGTON — The Gurney Tourney returns for its second year this weekend, and with registration having been extended it’s not too late to sign up.
The 3-on-3 basketball tournament to remember Brian Gurney, the Burlington-Edison graduate and Washington State University student who died in 2016 as a result of injuries sustained in a fall in 2014, had its registration deadline extended to midnight Wednesday.
Tournament details are available at thegurneytourney.com.
The registration fee of $100 per team of four includes a barbecue lunch and T-shirt.
The tourney tips off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Maiben Park, 1011 E. Greenleaf Ave., in Burlington.
There are two divisions: Junior (ages 12 to 15) and Adult (16 and up).
Proceeds from the tournament go to the Burlington-Edison Alumni Foundation for the Brian Gurney Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Donations also can be made directly to the Brian Gurney Memorial Scholarship fund by contacting the Burlington-Edison Alumni Foundation.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.