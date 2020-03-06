As the Skagit Valley College men’s basketball team waits to begin play in the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament, its players are collecting honors for their play this season.
Willie Thomas III earned the NWAC North Region Defensive Player of the Year award and was named to the All-Region First Team.
The Cardinals’ backcourt of Marquan Williams and Anthony Iglesia landed on the regional Second Team. Guard A.J. Chappell was named to the All-Defensive First Team.
Shoreline’s Anjaylo Loyd was the region MVP and Everett’s Mike Trautman was named Coach of the Year.
The Cardinals were originally scheduled to play in the NWAC tournament beginning this weekend, but the tournament was delayed when host site Everett Community College was closed due to a student’s coronavirus diagnosis. The dates and location of the tournament have yet to be determined.
Baseball
Spokane 4, Skagit Valley 2
SPOKANE — First baseman James Anderson hit a solo home run and the Cardinals raked 10 hits, but the No. 1-ranked team in the NWAC came out on top in Friday’s matchup.
Anderson was one of four players with two hits for the Cardinals. The others were Camdon Anderson, Ian FitzGerald and Austin Willson.
The Cardinals had the bases loaded in the ninth inning.
“It was a great game, I was proud of how the guys played,” Cardinals coach Shane Servoss said. “If we can compete (against Spokane), we can compete against anyone.”
Spokane will host a doubleheader against Skagit Valley today.
