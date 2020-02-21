TACOMA — The opening day of Mat Classic XXXII came to an end Friday night with three Skagit County wrestlers still vying for titles.
Six others remain in the hunt for podium finishes.
Those steadfast on the winners’ side of the girls’ bracket include Burlington-Edison’s Cora Orton at 120 pounds. Orton won her first match by way of 11-0 major decision and her second by fall in 1 minute, 54 seconds.
Fellow Tiger Emma Fleury joins Orton in Saturday’s semifinals at 190. Fleury won by fall at the 5:13 mark in her first match and again by pin midway through the second round in the quarterfinals.
Mount Vernon’s Julie Wilson remains on the consolation side of the bracket at 120 pounds. Wilson won by a 9-7 decision in her first match, but was pinned in her second. She rebounded to win by fall at the 4:28 mark in her third match.
On the boys’ side, Concrete’s Robert Reed at 120 pounds was the only local wrestler to advance to Saturday’s Class 2B/1B semifinals. He accomplished the feat by way of an opening-match bye followed by a fall in the second round.
Sedro-Woolley will pin its hopes on Kai Greenough at 106 and Aidan Franklin at 160 in the Class 2A tournament.
Greenough won by pin in 3:24 of his first match, lost a 6-2 decision in his second and then won by fall in the second round to remain in the tournament. Franklin notched a 5-4 decision in his opening bout, was pinned in 1:43 of his second match before securing a 9-3 victory to keep alive his hopes of a podium finish.
Burlington-Edison’s Gus Menne came away with a 6-4 overtime victory at 132 to remain in the tournament. That thrilling win came on the heels of a slim 3-2 victory after his tournament began with a 9-0 loss.
“Gus wrestled super today,” Burlington-Edison coach Kip Jones said. “He had to grind it out after losing a tough first match. He won his final match in overtime with a takedown. It was quite the day for the freshman.”
Anacortes’ Gavin Lang remains on the consolation side of the bracket at 132 pounds following a 11-2 major decision victory to start his tournament, followed by a 16-6 major decision loss. He stayed afloat by securing a 12-10 decision.
La Conner’s Arjuna Adams will take to the mat on Saturday as well in the 2B/1B tourney. Adams got a bye in the first round at 152, lost 14-6 in his second match before rallying for the 14-7 decision in his final match.
