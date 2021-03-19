EVERSON — The Burlington-Edison High School girls' soccer team ended its season with the same outcome as in its first nine games — victorious.
The Tigers were nothing short of dominant as they defeated Nooksack Valley 8-1, capping a perfect 10-0 season.
"The result of this game wasn't really in doubt right from the beginning," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel. "Our girls did a great job controlling the game and everyone on the entire team played an equal role in contributing to the win."
Miranda Maskell finished the match with three goals, two coming off assists from Hannah Sayer and Emma Smith.
Adding to the Tigers’ scoreline were Sydney Reisner, with an assist from Smith, and Liz Cisneros with an unassisted strike.
Maskell found Ashley Gonzalez for another Burlington-Edison goal while Nyomie Schwetz scored off yet another Smith assist. Ellee Carpenter found the back of the net with an assist from Cisneros.
"It was especially nice to see seniors like Ellee Carpenter, Ashley Gonzalez, and Miranda Maskell ... all score goals," the coach said.
The Pioneers’ lone goal came from a penalty kick.
"To be honest, it was awesome to just get the chance to play with such a great group of young ladies," Kuttel added. "To go undefeated in such a strange year was icing on the cake. It's too bad playoffs aren't an option for us, because I would love to keep the season going, especially for the seniors.
"Despite masks, temperature checks, and a host of other COVID protections, this was a very memorable season."
Lynden Christian Lyncs 6,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
LYNDEN — The Cubs concluded their season with a tough loss to the Lyncs.
"Whenever we play Lynden Christian, it's like entering the land of giants," said Sedro-Woolley coach Gary Warman. "This game was a combination of Lynden Christian playing well and us ball watching."
That combination led to the Cubs trailing 5-0 at halftime.
Sedro-Woolley got on the board in the second half with goals from Olivia Isakson and Mabel Gahan.
"Gracie Adkerson returned to the lineup and had a great game in the frame," Warman said.
Sedro-Woolley finished 3-7-1.
