BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School boys' tennis team edged a county rival Wednesday by a single match.
The Tigers beat Anacortes 4-3 behind two wins each in singles and doubles.
"The team was really focused today and put together a great team win. I know that when we get together with Anacortes it's going to be a great match with some great battles on the court, and today was no different," Tigers coach Ryan Wallace said.
In singles, Donovan Hendrickson won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 and Cobe Betz won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
In doubles, the Tigers team of Brennan MacKay and Ashton Kaopua won 6-3, 6-3, and Ian Miller and L.J. DeGloria won 6-3, 6-1.
The Anacortes duo of Logan Hilyer and Bridger Wakely won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
Squalicum Storm 5,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs' Lazlo Cocheba won at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-1 and the team of Josiah Vellegas and Leslie Hastings won at No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-4.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Friday Harbor Wolverines 63,
Concrete Lions 15
CONCRETE — The Lions lost at home to fall to 0-11.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Friday Harbor Wolverines 44,
Concrete Lions 27
CONCRETE — Kylie Clark had 16 points and six rebounds and Sierra Rensink added four assists and six rebounds for the Lions (4-8).
Mount Baker Mountaineers 63,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 25
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Mount Baker took control of the game by outscoring the Cubs 26-2 in the second quarter for a 39-12 halftime lead.
Leelee Sansavere and Heather Vanderbeek each scored six points for Sedro-Woolley (0-9).
