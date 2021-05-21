MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School girls’ basketball team notched its first win of the season on Thursday night.
Mount Vernon came away with a hard-fought 39-31 victory over the Squalicum Storm.
Maliyah Johnson and Malia Garcia each had 12 points to lead the Bulldogs (1-1).
Halle Pelland hit two 3's in the second quarter to help give the Bulldogs a seven-point lead at halftime. She finished with six points.
"Neither team could generate much offense in the second half," Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said. "Jacia Navarro-Liston played fierce defense and also hit two 3-pointers."
La Conner Braves 62,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 15
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Braves led 20-0 after the first quarter and never found themselves threatened.
"Our defense forced a lot turnovers that we converted into points," said La Conner coach Scott Novak, whose team led 38-6 at halftime.
Josie Harper finished the game with 20 points, Sarah Cook tallied 16 and Juna Swanson added 11 for La Conner (3-0).
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 75,
Concrete Lions 17
CONCRETE — The Hurricanes overcame a lethargic start in improving to 2-0.
"A bit of a slow start and a lack of focus, the work rate was good but our attention to detail was not at first," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog.
Caitlin Vander Kooy and Emma Droog scored 17 points apiece for the Hurricanes while Kailey Faber had 12 points and Hannah Van Hofwegen chipped in 11. Nine of Vander Kooy's points came from behind the 3-point arc. Droog finished with 12 rebounds.
The Lions had a total of three field goals in the game, all in the first half.
"I was happy with how we finished what was a pretty physical and sloppy game," Jeff Droog said.
Kylie Clark led the Lions (2-3) with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 68,
Meridian Trojans 42
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers notched their second straight win to open the season.
Burlington-Edison's Amey Rainaud and Analise Slotemaker led a balanced scoring attack with 10 points apiece. Rainaud also had a pair of steals.
Hannah Sayer and Jordyn Smith each scored nine points while Emma Smith chipped in eight.
Lynden Lions 70,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 21
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs fell behind early and were never able to catch up.
Sedro-Woolley trailed 22-3 at the end of the first quarter, 42-16 at halftime and scored a total of five points in the second half.
Abby Virata led the Cubs (0-2) in scoring with 12 points, nine coming in the second quarter.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 74,
Concrete Lions 12
CONCRETE — A stellar effort inside boosted the Hurricanes to the victory.
"The game was dominated inside by the Hurricanes bigs," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell. "Our game plan was to get the ball inside and we did that."
Nick Wyatt led the Hurricanes (1-1) in scoring with 22 points while Bill DeJong scored 17.
Owen Aamot led the Lions (0-4) with seven points.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 44,
La Conner Braves 33
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Braves didn't have enough in the tank to get by the Wolverines.
"We had a tough one," said La Conner coach Todd Hinderman. "This was our third game in three days. We shot poorly and that affected our turnovers because we forced a lot."
Joshua Jolly led the Braves in scoring with nine points and Miles Sidzyik finished with eight.
"I can't fault their effort though," Hinderman said. "We fought until the buzzer went off."
The Braves are 1-2.
