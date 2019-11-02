BURLINGTON — Just like last year, the Burlington-Edison girls' soccer team took a tough loss Saturday in its opening match of Bi-District 2A Tournament.
Now after a loss to Cedacrest, the Tigers will have to hope the rest of the script for the tournament repeats itself, too.
A year after following an opening-round loss with three consecutive wins and a state tournament berth, the Tigers were shut out by the Red Wolves 2-0.
It's an echo of last year's opening-round loss to Archbishop Murphy, and makes the Tigers' potential path to the Class 2A State Tournament tougher.
Cedacrest's Madelyn Davidson connected on a far-post goal late in the first half Saturday to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead going into halftime. Shortly after halftime, Elisa Piira connected to double the Red Wolves' lead.
The Tigers made some hard-nosed stops throughout the match that prevented it from slipping fully out of reach.
The most dramatic came when goalkeeper Megan Gustafson charged out of goal to stop a one-on-one. Burlington-Edison also caught a break when Kati Fulton's free kick, which was successfully guided around a wall of Tigers, rang off the far post.
But Burlington-Edison (13-2-2) had trouble drumming up offense of its own.
Cedarcrest coach Alex Hickox said he was proud of his team's defense, particularly the performance turned in by junior defender Heather Olson, who marked Burlington-Edison's dangerous scorer, Moira MacKay.
"She did an outstanding job. We knew (MacKay) would be a strong player," he said.
Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said the Tigers will have some fine-tuning to do before Tuesday's loser-out match against either Lakewood or Sehome.
"We have to put together more of a complete game than we had today," he said.
He said the ability is there for the Tigers to elevate their game.
"It'll be tough to do, but we're capable of it," he said.
Kuttel has seen it firsthand. After last year's opening-round bi-district loss, the Tigers placed fourth in the state tournament.
