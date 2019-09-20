BURLINGTON — There are only a couple things to know about Burlington-Edison’s nonconference football game Friday against North Creek.
First, the final score was 63-28 in favor of the Jaguars, who improve to 2-0 while the Tigers fall to 0-3.
Second, it was actually a two-score game — North Creek led 21-7 — midway through the second quarter.
“Offensively, I couldn’t have been more pleased with how we played,” Burlington-Edison coach Herb Lehman said. “Our quarterback (Zach Wilson) was the dual-threat player we thought he was. He passed and he ran.”
Those first 21 points by North Creek came on its opening three positions.
The Tigers battled and tried to make a game of it.
“We knew they were going to be a tough team,” North Creek coach Torrey Meyers said. “They have a great tradition here. Our kids had a job to do snap after snap. But I really think we lacked consistency, particularly in the second and third quarters.”
But the bigger, faster, stronger North Creek team proved to be just too much for the Tigers to handle.
The score at the end of the third was 49-28 Jaguars.
North Creek running back Izayah Boss carried the ball 16 times for 217 yards. Boss was patient in the backfield, waiting for his blocking to develop before gliding through the gaps and racing down the field.
Boss scored three touchdowns. Two were for 10 and 18 yards, but sandwiched between those was an 82-yard gallop, where he exploded through the line of scrimmage, then weaved his way through the secondary before hitting another gear.
Burlington-Edison managed to make some sort of a game out of it in that second quarter, though it was 35-14 at halftime.
The biggest play of the game for the Tigers was turned in by running back Marquis Pressley in the third quarter.
Pressley took a handoff and bulled his way 39 yards for a touchdown. He began dragging would-be tacklers at the 20-yard line and by the time he crossed the goal line, he had a slew of defenders hanging off of him.
Pressley ended the game with 20 rushes for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Watson had seven carries for 84 yards, while Torsten Lund has six carries for 16 yards and two rushing touchdowns of a yard each.
The lone touchdown pass for the Tigers came from Watson to Bret Johnson from 17 yards out. It was Johnson’s only reception of the game.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” Lehman said. “They never quit. I don’t think you’d be able to find a tougher nonconference schedule than what we’ve played. But this team has kept fighting and they kept fighting tonight.”
