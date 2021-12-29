prep sports

BELLINGHAM — The Sedro-Woolley girls’ basketball team won its second game in a row on Tuesday night, a 50-43 nonleague decision over Lincoln.

Mabel Gahan scored a team-high 18 points to lead the Cubs (2-6).

King’s Knights 57,

MV Christian Hurricanes 32

SEATTLE — A long layoff was evident as the Hurricanes dropped to 7-2 with the nonleague loss.

King’s scored the final 14 points of the first half to take control, extending a 15-13 advantage to 29-13.

“After eight days with no game, and no full team practices due to illness, we showed needed conditioning and some sloppy play,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said. “Great effort but rusty at times.”

Allie Heino scored 18 points to lead the Hurricanes.

Boys’ Basketball

Nooksack Valley Pioneers 68,

MV Christian Hurricanes 43

MOUNT VERNON — Ben Rozema scored 10 points for the Hurricanes (6-2) in the nonleague loss.

"We never really got into a rhythm,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. “The long layoff showed in our hustle and performance.”

— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.