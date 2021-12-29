BELLINGHAM — The Sedro-Woolley girls’ basketball team won its second game in a row on Tuesday night, a 50-43 nonleague decision over Lincoln.
Mabel Gahan scored a team-high 18 points to lead the Cubs (2-6).
King’s Knights 57,
MV Christian Hurricanes 32
SEATTLE — A long layoff was evident as the Hurricanes dropped to 7-2 with the nonleague loss.
King’s scored the final 14 points of the first half to take control, extending a 15-13 advantage to 29-13.
“After eight days with no game, and no full team practices due to illness, we showed needed conditioning and some sloppy play,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said. “Great effort but rusty at times.”
Allie Heino scored 18 points to lead the Hurricanes.
Boys’ Basketball
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 68,
MV Christian Hurricanes 43
MOUNT VERNON — Ben Rozema scored 10 points for the Hurricanes (6-2) in the nonleague loss.
"We never really got into a rhythm,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. “The long layoff showed in our hustle and performance.”
