BELLINGHAM — The Burlington-Edison High School volleyball team made the most of its trip north, defeating Meridian 25-16, 25-13, 25-20 on Tuesday.
"This is the best they have played as a team since we have started the season," said Burlington-Edison coach Tawyna Brewer.
Leading the squad to the coach's high praise was Gabriella MacKenzie, who led the Tigers with 22 kills and 20 digs. Jordyn Smith ended the match with 17 kills and Amey Rainaud added 20 digs and 30 assists.
Burlington-Edison improved to 7-2.
Softball
Darrington Loggers 17,
Concrete Lions 1
Six innings
CONCRETE — It was Senior Day for the Lions, unfortunately for Concrete, the Loggers spoiled the celebration.
The game was shortened to six innings due to the 10-run rule.
Concrete honored Raylee Ward, Andrea Rogers, Sadie Peif and Kylie Clark.
"They talked about their high school careers and their experiences on the softball field," said Concrete coach Bob Hickman.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 14,
La Conner Braves 3
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Wolverines spoiled the Braves’ trip to the islands as La Conner dropped to 0-2.
Baseball
Friday Harbor Wolverines 29,
La Conner Braves 0
FRIDAY HARBOR — It was a rough day on the diamond for the Braves in their season opener.
Next up for La Conner is a Friday game against Coupeville.
