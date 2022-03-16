BURLINGTON — The Northwest Conference boys’ golf opener on Tuesday was not for the faint of heart.
"A very difficult weather day on the course with torrential downpours," said Sedro-Woolley coach Chris Spencer. "Really proud of all the kids that competed."
While there were seven teams in attendance at Avalon Golf Links, only four had full squads.
Ferndale paced the field with a score of 461 on the North course, followed by Meridian with 510, Oak Harbor with 533 and the host Cubs with 730.
Ferndale's Baylor Larrabee took home medalist honors with his round of 70.
Will Edwards led the Cubs with a 110 and Ryder Jacobson had a 120.
Mount Vernon was led by Trenton Borgognoni (90), Will O'Bryan (97) and Brayden Pollard (104).
Boys' Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 6,
Lakewood Cougars 1
LAKEWOOD — The Tigers opened Northwest Conference play with a victory over the Cougars.
"Lakewood is a fast-paced, well-coached team with some great athletes," said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay. "It’s a tribute to their coaching and players that they play incredibly hard. I have a ton of respect for what they’re trying to do there."
Anthony Andrade secured the hat trick for the Tigers and also had an assist.
Kounosuke Wilcox, Alexis Garcia and Chris Elton scored a goal apiece while Brennan MacKay had a pair of assists and Garcia, Jordan Gomez and Wilcox each tallied an assist.
"... our boys were ready and turned in a great performance," MacKay said. "We were able to maintain a positive focused possession, in spite of the constant pressure from Lakewood’s defensive strategy.
"The results paid off and when we played unselfish soccer for long stretches, we were able to put the ball in the net."
The Tigers are 1-1.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 6,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 0
OAK HARBOR — The Bulldogs recorded the Northwest Conference shutout in their season opener.
Aaron Diaz and Christopher Soto each scored a pair of goals for Mount Vernon while Diaz also had a pair of assists.
Jovany Lopez and Angel Casillas each scored one goal and assists were credited to Casillas and Manuel Rosales.
Jesus Garcia earned the clean sheet in goal.
Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra highlighted the solid defensive play of Brandon Caro, adding Caro provided stability and calm along with the midfield play of Rosales.
"Overall, a respectable start to an exciting season," Ibarra said. "The Bulldogs showed well. I am very proud of the overall performance by the team."
Sehome Mariners 6,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Sedro-Woolley's Eved Sanchez scored Sedro-Woolley’s lone goal in the final seconds of the Northwest Conference game.
The Cubs are 0-1 in conference and 0-1-1 overall.
Bellingham Bayhawks 1,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
BELLINGHAM — The Northwest Conference loss dropped the Seahawks to 1-1.
Baseball
Lake Stevens Vikings 5,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4
LAKE STEVENS — Mount Vernon lost the nonconference game on the final swing as the Viking batter singled in the game winner.
Xavier Neyens got the start for the Bulldogs and allowed two hits and four runs over two innings while striking out three. Cody Shackleton threw 4 1/3 innings out of the bullpen.
Taylor Saben led Mount Vernon from the plate, going 2-for-4.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 17,
Bellingham Bayhawks 9
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers improved to 2-1 with the nonconference victory.
Girls' Tennis
Squalicum Storm 7,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs were swept in the nonconference, season-opening match at Skagit Valley College.
