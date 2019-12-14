SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley boys’ wrestling team may have a new head coach on the sidelines, but if Saturday was any indication many of the Cubs’ well-known traditions are still going strong.
Sedro-Woolley wrestler Carter Berrey won an individual title — one of two Skagit County wrestlers to do so — as the Cubs hosted their annual Spud Walley Invitational, which brings together much of the top prep talent around.
First-year coach Brady Mast said he was thrilled, including Berrey’s hard-fought championship win over teammate Bryce Farruggia. Mast said the two teammates in the 132-pound weight class have given each other tough battles before, and did so again before Berrey prevailed 5-2.
“It came down to the wire, like it always does,” Mast said. “We didn’t even coach that match. It was like, ‘You guys battle, and we’ll see you Monday.’”
In addition to Berrey’s title and Ferrugia’s second-place finish, the Cubs — who finished fourth overall to top area schools — got a second-place finish from Kai Greenough at 106 pounds and a second-place finish by sophomore Ryan Garcia at 145 pounds in his first action of the year.
Mast said he was encouraged by the performances across the board by the Cubs.
It was also a good tournament for Concrete as Hunter Olmstead claimed the heavyweight title by pin over Keegan Bach of Lakewood.
“Hunter wrestled very well today,” Concrete coach Jesse Dellinger said. “He got to come home with a belt buckle. That’s what the Spud Walley has been known for for years, their belt buckles.”
Robert Reed tied for third at 138 pounds for the Lions.
“Robert had a great day as well,” Dellinger said. “Overall, it was a good day.”
La Conner’s Arjuna Adams finished second overall. Adams won back-to-back matches before running into Stanwood’s Riley Van Scoy in the finals at 170 pounds.
Burlington-Edison took sixth place and Anacortes finished 13th. Burlington-Edison coach Kip Jones said his team made huge strides compared to previous matchups in the early season.
“It was such a big improvement,” he said. “It was super-exciting. We saw a ton of growth ... The kids competed and got after it with the right attitude.”
Burlington-Edison’s Jio Aguilar placed third at 106 pounds. Trevor Spenne tied for third at 138.
Anacortes had two top-three finishers in Joshua Pittis, who placed second at 120, and Gavin Lang, who was third at 126.
“It was a little step back from last week, but that’s why you go to tournaments, to get dialed in. They’re easy fixes and hopefully we can get adjusted for next week,” Seahawks coach Michael Lomsdalen said.
Stanwood was the overall winner with 210 points, followed by Glacier Peak’s 148 and Marysville-Getchell’s 112.5. Sedro-Woolley scored 112.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.