A group of four volunteers scanned Padilla Bay for clues — a group of black dots on the water, a white head in the trees, birdsong from the bushes. Listening closely and watching through their spotting scopes, the volunteers identified bird species, counted them, and recorded the results.
About 60 volunteers took part Saturday in the Skagit Audubon Society’s annual Padilla Bay Christmas Bird Count, said volunteer Phil Wright, a birder of 30 years and former Skagit Audubon Society president.
Tens of thousands of volunteers around the country conduct their own Christmas Bird Counts between mid December through early January each year, according to the National Audubon Society. The count, started in 1900, is the country’s longest-running community science project.
Wright said the data helps scientists understand trends in bird populations, including a decline in species from climate change and habitat destruction.
“We’re seeing fewer birds than we have (in the past),” he said.
An October report from the National Audubon Society found that two-thirds of birds in North America are at risk of extinction as global temperatures rise.
Wright said last year volunteers counted 125 bird species. Each group of volunteers covers a 15-mile-diameter circle around Padilla Bay, including Fidalgo and Guemes islands, March Point, and the Samish flats.
He said while it’s impossible to count every bird in the area, volunteers maintain consistency by returning to the same observation spots each year, and by trying to bird with the same group of people.
Volunteer Ann Skinner, a birder of 10 years, said the most challenging aspect of birding is learning the subtle differences between species that look similar.
“One (species) might be really rare and one (species) might be really common,” she said. “It’s helpful to bird by ear. Often you hear a bird before you see it.”
On Saturday morning, the group identified multiple species of duck — including sea ducks that dive to catch prey and other ducks that feed on the water’s surface — along with a bald eagle, hawk and group of great blue herons. The heronry on March Point is one of the largest in North America.
At one stop, the group spotted a more uncommon bird for the area. Wright said it was a northern shrike — a songbird that migrates to the area during wintertime and is known for its hunting strategy of impaling its prey, according to the National Audubon Society.
“It’s a treasure hunt,” volunteer Pam Myers said of the bird count.
