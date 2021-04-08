EVERETT — Opening the season on the road didn't seem to rattle the La Conner High School boys' soccer team.
Thomas Kitchen scored two goals Wednesday as the Braves beat Cedar Park Christian 2-0.
Kitchen scored off an assist from Cameron Burks and another from Christian Fix.
"The Braves had a great first game and the defense held strong, holding the Wolverines to four shots," La Conner coach Galen McKnight said. "We had been working on possession this year and I have seen a huge improvement."
Orcas Island Wolverines 3,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 0
MOUNT VERNON —The Hurricanes outshot Orcas early, but it was the Vikings who eventually prevailed behind two goals by Thomas Anderson-Cleveland and one by Willilam Ibarra.
The Hurricanes are scheduled to face La Conner on the road Tuesday.
