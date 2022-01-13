Burlington-Edison Boys' Basketball hosts Mount Baker.jpg
Burlington-Edison's Rex Wilson goes for a layup during a game against Mount Baker on Wednesday in Burlington. Burlington-Edison won, 68-43.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison boys' basketball team defeated Mount Baker 68-43 in a Northwest Conference encounter Wednesday night.

Connor Anderson led the Tigers in scoring with 24 points while Zach Watson chipped in 10.

The Tigers improved to 5-2 in conference play and 7-4 overall.

Girls' Basketball

Nooksack Valley Pioneers 81,

Sedro-Woolley Cubs 22

EVERSON — The Cubs battled early foul trouble along with the Pioneers and it proved to be too much to handle in the Northwest Conference game.

"Mabel Gahan got into early foul trouble in the first quarter," said Sedro-Woolley coach Danny Crosby. "Our girls played hard and kept fighting, but we just couldn’t match their physicality on the defensive end.

"They did a good job of forcing us into bad shots late in the shot clock."

Gahan, the county’s leading scorer entering the game at 20.7 points, finished with 10 points, all in the second half.

Sedro-Woolley fell to 1-5 in conference and 3-8 overall.

