...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAVY RAINFALL WILL MAINTAIN AN INCREASED THREAT OF LANDSLIDES
THROUGH TODAY...
Heavy precipitation over the past few days and weeks has greatly
increased soil moisture to saturated levels across Western Washington.
While additional rainfall today will be notably less than the last
two days, the additional rain will put extra pressure on soil
instability, leading to an increased threat of landslides.
For more information about current conditions, visit
www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down
for the links to the landslide information pages.
For more information on landslides, visit the website for the
Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide
geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn
BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison boys' basketball team defeated Mount Baker 68-43 in a Northwest Conference encounter Wednesday night.
Connor Anderson led the Tigers in scoring with 24 points while Zach Watson chipped in 10.
The Tigers improved to 5-2 in conference play and 7-4 overall.
Girls' Basketball
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 81,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 22
EVERSON — The Cubs battled early foul trouble along with the Pioneers and it proved to be too much to handle in the Northwest Conference game.
"Mabel Gahan got into early foul trouble in the first quarter," said Sedro-Woolley coach Danny Crosby. "Our girls played hard and kept fighting, but we just couldn’t match their physicality on the defensive end.
"They did a good job of forcing us into bad shots late in the shot clock."
Gahan, the county’s leading scorer entering the game at 20.7 points, finished with 10 points, all in the second half.
Sedro-Woolley fell to 1-5 in conference and 3-8 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.