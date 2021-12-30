SEATTLE — Allie Heino penciled herself into two record books on Wednesday night.
The Mount Vernon Christian sophomore post scored a school-record 39 points as the Hurricanes blasted Seattle Academy, 74-51.
Heino also set the single-game scoring record for a girl basketball player in Mike Martin Gym at King’s High School.
Two other factors figured into the win for the Hurricanes (7-2).
Mount Vernon Christian welcomed back Hannah VanHofwegen from an illness and “we were able to handle their pressure and got the ball inside,” coach Jeff Droog said.
The Hurricanes led 44-35 after the first half, the high score reflective of Seattle Academy’s employment of the fast-paced Grinnell system. Mount Vernon Christian’s halftime defensive adjustments limited the Cardinal (5-2) to 16 points in the second half.
The Hurricanes’ Kylee Russell collected 11 points, four steals and six assists, and Caitlin VanderKooy scored 11 points.
Bellevue Christian Vikings 47,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 38
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs got back on the court after two home games were cancelled due to weather and road conditions, but dropped to 4-4 with the nonleague loss.
"Bellevue Christian is 7-1 ... for a reason and we lost our defensive focus in the second quarter," said Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting, whose team was outscored 16-5 in the second quarter and trailed 21-10 at halftime.
"After back-to-back second-half comebacks, we couldn't pull this one out."
Malia Garcia scored 13 points and Tenaya Taylor tallied 10 for the Bulldogs.
Marysville-Getchell Chargers 58,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 50
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs had their two-game win streak snapped.
