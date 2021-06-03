EVERETT — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team lost its final game of the season Wednesday night by the slimmest of margins.
The Cardinals fell to the Everett Trojans, 69-68.
"Lost a heart breaker," said Cardinals coach Carl Howell. "Francis Gyan's 12-foot runner went in and out at the buzzer.
"It was also the final game for sophomores Anthony Iglesia and Daniel Santana. It was an absolute pleasure to coach those two fine young men. They are great leaders, great students, and represented our school in a first-class manner."
Inglesia scored a team-high 24 points. Lezjaun Harris added 15 points, Gyan 14 and Santana wrapped up his time playing for Skagit Valley with 13 points and seven steals.
The Cardinals (10-6) were without leading scorer DeMarcus Hall-Scriven as well as starter Malik Howard and key reserves Damani Green and Josiah Miller.
“Extremely proud of our guys’ fight and effort," Howell said. "To go on the road shorthanded against a very good, well-coached team and have a shot to win it at the buzzer is a testament to our guys’ toughness."
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Everett 65, Skagit Valley 45
EVERETT — Skagit Valley trailed 24-17 at halftime as Everett's 2-3 zone proved impenetrable and the Cardinals couldn't get their fast-break offense going in their season finale.
"We were outrebounded (48-31)," said Cardinals coach Deb Castle, "and their big girl, Courtney Perry (22 points), ate us alive in the paint. We had no answer for her.
"We shut down their leading scorer, Sydney VanNess (nine points), and our defense did a good job of switching and denying until we got tired."
With the building’s air conditioning malfunctioning, the Trojans gym became oven-like and added to the Cardinals’ woes.
Despite the heat, the visitors began the fourth quarter with a full-court press and a doubling defense that cut a double-digit deficit to single digits. The rally, however, would eventually melt away as Everett pulled away.
Madison Plautz and Shauna Koonuk each scored 10 points as the Cardinals finished 6-11.
SOFTBALL
Skagit Valley 7-12, Bellevue 4-11
The Cardinals swept one of the NWAC's top teams in a doubleheader to finish the season 8-16. Bellevue is 13-8.
