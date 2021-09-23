ANACORTES — The Anacortes girls' cross-country team proved to be speedy on its home course Wednesday as it raced against a pair of opponents.
The Seahawks had the top six runners as they sailed to victory over Lakewood and Mount Vernon.
Junior runner Jessica Frydenlund led the way with a winning time of 20 minutes, 26 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. She was joined in the top five by Casey Lemrick (21:07.09), Carolyn Chambers (21:07.29), Caitlin Brar (21:08) and Ally Cutter (21:13).
The Seahawks scored 15 team points to get past Lakewood (53) and Mount Vernon (71). Ava Rifenbury was the fastest Bulldog with a 17th-place finish (24:16).
In the boys' race, Mount Vernon's Sean Cowan was the fastest local runner with a fourth-place finish in 17:49. Anacortes' Wolfgang Strohschein finished ninth (18:52). Lakewood was the meet's overall winner with the top three runners and 18 points; Anacortes and Mount Vernon each scored 55.
Burlington-Edison at Sehome
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers had four top-10 finishers in the girls' race.
Sage Mailhiot finished seventh (18:02) at Lake Padden, Katelyn Van Zanten finished eighth (18:07), Mila Hoagland was ninth (18:07) and Johnna Waddell took 10th (18:10).
Sehome had the top six runners and was the overall winner. Burlington-Edison placed second with 46 points to the Mariners' 15.
Burlington-Edison junior Yahir Marban was the Tigers' top runner in the boys' race with an eighth-place finish (14:54) in the 2.6-mile race.
Sehome won the boys' race with 15 points. Burlington-Edison placed third (72).
Girls’ Soccer
Sehome Mariners 4,
Anacortes Seahawks 2
BELLINGHAM — The Mariners handed the Seahawks their first loss of the season despite goals from Camryn Kerr and Sammy Dziminowicz.
Coach Gretchen Hanson said she continues to be impressed with her team's mental fortitude as the Seahawks turned in a hard-fought effort despite a 4-0 halftime deficit.
"Half the team has never played at the varsity level," she said. "They were challenged, met failure and turned it into growth and success in this half."
Brooklyn Brichta provided an assist for the Seahawks (3-1, 4-1) and Dziminowicz scored off a corner kick from Erin Kennedy.
Hanson said Kennedy, Dziminowicz and Reese Morgenthaler played especially well.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 7,
La Conner Braves 1
LA CONNER — The Wolverines dropped the Braves to 0-2.
Boys' Tennis
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 4,
Squalicum Storm 3
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs proved tough in three-set matches, winning three of the four played.
Jacob Jepperson won 7-5, 3-6, 6-1; Owen Vellegas won 3-6, 6-4, 6-3; and Gibson Griffin won 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.
In doubles, Cameron Wolkenhauer and Koe Greenough won 6-4, 7-5 to help secure the victory.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 4,
Sehome Mariners 3
BURLINGTON — Donovan Hendrickson won an epic match at No. 2 singles and the Tigers prevailed against a tough Sehome team to remain undefeated.
"The team was incredibly focused and came out with a fire and energy that was amazing to watch," Tigers coach Ryan Wallace said.
Cobe Betz won 6-2, 6-1; the doubles team of Spencer Betz and Luke Granger won 6-4, 6-1; and the team of Payson Atkinson and Caleb Cox won 6-1, 6-1.
The match came down to Hendrickson's win, which came in a third-set tiebreaker: 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1).
"He was able to dig down deep and secure the win for the team," Wallace said.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4,
Bellingham Bayhawks 3
MOUNT VERNON — Three victories in singles helped boost the Bulldogs, who got wins from Kevin Frazier (6-2, 6-4), Milo Gasser (6-4, 5-7, 6-0) and Cody Shackleton (6-2, 7-5).
Gasser's win took two and a half hours while Shackleton had a 37-point rally.
In doubles, the team of Bode Nelson and Wisdom Abrahamson won 6-2, 7-5 to help secure the win.
