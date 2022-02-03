preps

ANACORTES — The Anacortes girls' basketball team defended its home court Wednesday night against Squalicum.

The Seahawks defeated the Storm 60-47 to claim the Northwest Conference victory.

The home team led 18-8 at the end of the first quarter, 31-26 at halftime and slowly pulled away in the second half.

Camryn Kerr scored 19 points to lead Anacortes while Riley Pirkle finished with 14 points and Rosie Hudson chipped in 10.

Anacortes improved to 5-8 in conference play and 7-10 overall.

Boys’ Swimming

Sedro-Woolley Cubs 83,

Burlington-Edison Tigers 65

MOUNT VERNON — The Cubs beat the Tigers in the Northwest Conference meet.

