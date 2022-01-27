...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, San Juan County, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County, Hood Canal Area,
Western Skagit County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca and
Admiralty Inlet Area.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please delay outdoor burning until
conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

SAMMAMISH — The La Conner girls' basketball team stepped out of league play Wednesday night, traveling south to face the Spartans of Skyline.
The Braves defeated the Class 4A school out of the KingCo Conference, 71-42.
La Conner, the second-ranked 2B team in the state behind only Warden, improved to 15-1.
“The girls played great against Skyline, a very solid 4A school," said La Conner coach Scott Novak. "They came out and dominated the game from start to finish. Their defense, rebounding and energy were excellent, and they attacked on offense. A nice win for our team."
Speaking of defense, La Conner held the Spartans (8-7) to 16 points in the first half as the visitors took a comfortable 35-16 lead into the locker room.
Sarah Cook scored 23 points to lead the Braves while Ellie Marble finished with 19 and Josie Harper with 14.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 50,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 38
EVERSON — The Pioneers are the state's top-ranked 2A team and they played like it in the Northwest Conference game.
Sydney Reisner scored 12 points to lead Burlington-Edison, ranked No. 7 among Class 2A schools.
The Tigers are 7-2 in conference and 11-4 overall.
Boys' Swimming
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 101,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 67
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs notched the Northwest Conference victory over the Tigers.
Wyatt Carlton and Will Johnson each won a pair of events for Mount Vernon.
Carlton touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 48.83 seconds, as well as the 100 butterfly in 53.21 seconds.
Johnson won the 50 freestyle (24.77) and the 100 backstroke (1:17.65).
"More times dropped, great swims, and a new district qualifying time by Will Johnson in the 50 freestyle," said Mount Vernon coach Joseph Shelly.
