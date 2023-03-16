MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon pitchers Brady Collins and Brody Olmsted combined to no-hit Everett in an 11-1 win Wednesday afternoon in a nonconference game.

Collins got the start for Mount Vernon (1-1) and kept the Seagulls hitless in three innings of work while striking out four and allowing one run. Olmsted came on in relief and struck out six.


