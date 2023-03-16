MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon pitchers Brady Collins and Brody Olmsted combined to no-hit Everett in an 11-1 win Wednesday afternoon in a nonconference game.
Collins got the start for Mount Vernon (1-1) and kept the Seagulls hitless in three innings of work while striking out four and allowing one run. Olmsted came on in relief and struck out six.
The two got plenty of run support as the Bulldogs rattled the bats with 10 hits. Mount Vernon scored four runs in the fifth inning to salt the game away.
Baird Brewer went 3-for-5 while teammate Quinn Swanson also tallied multiple hits.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 20,
Mariners Marauders 0
EVERETT — The Cubs improved to 2-0 with the nonconference win.
Track and Field
Mount Vernon, Lynden Christian
at Lakewood
LAKEWOOD — The Bulldogs finished second on both sides of the meet.
On the boys' side, Lynden Christian won with a total of 81.5 points while Mount Vernon finished with 76 and Lakewood 27.6.
Lakewood won the girls' meet with 69.5 points followed by Mount Vernon (59.5) and Lynden Christian (51).
Dalton Kurtz-Rios won both the 100 (11.43 seconds) and 400 (58.66) for the Bulldog boys.
Kurtz-Rios also ran the final leg of the 1,600 relay that Mount Vernon won in 3 minutes, 46.96 seconds. He was joined by Alexis Zendejas, Nicholas Hoyer and Luke Wright.
Amare Preau crossed the finish first in the 300 hurdles (46.61) and Dawson Hollmann won the triple jump (37-2 3/4).
For the Bulldog girls, Taylor Hoyer won the 800 (2:31.88) and 1,600 (5:33.59) while Parker Halgren won the 100 (12.98) and Elise Pickering the 200 (27.75).
The 400 relay team of Finnly Defrancisco, Nora Chennault, Pickering and Halgren finished first in 53.80.
Defrancisco also won the triple jump (31-2).
In the 1,600 relay, Chennault, Hoyer, Pickering and Halgren ran to victory in 4:27.98.
Lynnwood, Nooksack Valley
at Sedro-Woolley
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs finished second on both sides of the meet.
Lynden won the boys' meet with 87 points, followed by Sedro-Woolley (63) and Nooksack Valley (28). Lynden won the girls' meet with 88 points, followed by Sedro-Woolley (76) and Nooksack Valley (13).
On the boys' side, Carsten Reynolds won the 100 (11.66), Connor Cox the 200 (23.84) and Todd Montgomery the 1,600 (4:54.88).
The 400 relay team of Jadyn Lee, Reynolds, JaKai Jordan and Cox was victorious in 45.47.
Aiden Johnson won the discus with a throw of 121 feet, 8 inches.
Raven Storie won the girls' 100 (13.10) for Sedro-Woolley while Fairah Lee won the 400 (1:05.45), Abby Vlahovich the 1,600 (5:51.51), Makendra McCarty the 3,200 (12:34.22) and Cassandra Schulberg the 100 hurdles (16.58).
Grace Burt won the shot put (27-10) and discus (102-4) and Lotus Blue captured the long jump (14-10).
Blaine at Burlington-Edison
BURLINGTON — The Tigers dominated the Northwest Conference meet, 121-24 for the boys and 129-16 for the girls.
Landon Stallings won the 800 (2:28.25) and 1,600 (5:08.88) for the Tigers.
Trapper Jacobson crossed the finish line first in the 200 (25.10), Holden Collier in the 400 (58.50), Caleb Hawkins in the 3,200 (10.55.66) and Francisco Sanchez Mendoza in the 100 hurdles (18.78).
Jacobson also won the long jump (18-0).
The 400 relay team of Mendoza, Blaine Granberg, Jacobson and Collier won in 46.45. The team of Emerson Wilson, Evan Forthun, Jonathan Larson and Lupe Trujillo won the 1,600 relay (4:01.55).
Zane Gray-Worthen was a two-event winner in the shot put (37-1/2) and discus (107-3). Bennett Howe won the high jump (6-4) and triple jump (40-2 1/2).
Izel Morales won the javelin (111-7), Howe the high jump (6-4) and Ezekiel Stansberry the pole vault (12-0).
For the girls, Lily Atkins won the 100 (13.44), Logan Flaugh the 200 (29.53), Jocelyn Serrano both the 800 (2:36.62) and 1,600 (5:40.51), and Maddy Corcoran the 3,200 (15:41.01).
Renee Wargo was a two-event winner in the 100 hurdles (17.87) and 300 hurdles (52.54).
The 400 relay team comprised of Wargo, Jasmine Steward, Anyka Vanderpol and Atkins won in 53.87.
Morgan White, Vanderpol, Atkins and Keziah Brown combined to win the 800 relay (1:53.37). Taryn Booth, Madeline Squibb, Flaugh and Jocelyn Serrano won the 1,600 relay (4:41.08).
In the field, Steward won both the long jump (14-9) and triple jump (30-10). Evelyn Bradbury won the pole vault (8-0) and Annika Mason captured the shot put (31-4) and discus (106-7).
Northwest 2B/1B League
LA CONNER — La Conner's Tommy Murdock won the two boys' hurdle events in the 10-team meet.
Murdock took the 110-meter event in 16.32 seconds and the 300-meter event in 42.75.
Mount Vernon Christian's Jaden Kuipers won the boys' javelin (142 feet, 3 inches).
Mount Vernon Christian had multiple winners in the girls' meet — Avery McCullough in the 200 (28.86), Kayla Van Hofwegen in the 300 hurdles (55.27) and Emerson Hoksbergen in the triple jump (30-6 1/2).
La Conner's Maeve McCormick won the girls' long jump (13-5 1/2).
Softball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 15,
Lynnwood Royals 4
LYNNWOOD — Sedro-Woolley cruised to the nonconference victory and improved to 2-0.
Boys' Soccer
Meridian Trojans 3
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
BELLINGHAM — Meridian dominated possession and Sedro-Woolley (1-1) struggled to get out of its own third of the field in the second half.
Girls' Tennis
Blaine Borderites 4,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3
BLAINE — The Cubs came up just short in the nonconference match.
"The girls played well for their first match, lots of nerves," said Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew. "I was very impressed with Emma Jutte and Katy Helgeson at first doubles. They are playing very well together for the first time."
The coach also liked the efforts she saw at No. 2 singles.
"Inna Leus put in a lot of miles in her first match at second singles and did very well," Van Liew said. "She is a fighter.
"It was a good night overall and I look forward to seeing how much our team improves over the season."
Anacortes Seahawks 5,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 2
ANACORTES — The Seahawks captured the nonconference match.
