BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School boys' wrestling team marked homecoming week Wednesday with a win over a county opponent.
Four Burlington-Edison wrestlers won by pin as the Tigers beat Mount Vernon 55-22. The match was held outside on Kirkby Field.
"I was super proud of our effort tonight. We made a goal of being more physical this week and the boys took the challenge and stepped it up," Tigers coach Kip Jones said.
Chris Lopez (113 pounds), Xander Nielsen (138), Landon Yepez (170) and Alastair Yeates (220) won by pin for the Tigers.
In other action, Cooper Hendrickson earned a win at 145 pounds for the Tigers. Jio Aguilar won by major decision at 132.
Ryan Wilson won by pin at 120 pounds for Mount Vernon, which also got a major-decision victory by Bryce Farruggia at 152 and a pin by Michael King at 195. Nicholas Clay got a pin at heavyweight.
"We are looking forward to continuing to improve and are excited for an opportunity to wrestle Sedro-Woolley on Saturday in our Battle for the Golden Cow," Jones said.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
La Conner Braves 79,
Coupeville Wolves 13
COUPEVILLE — Sarah Cook scored a game-high 18 points and five Braves scored in double digits as La Conner remained undefeated.
Juna Swanson scored 13, Josie Harper scored 12 and Ellie Marble and Aubrie Sloniker each added 10.
"We had a quick start. Our press forced some turnovers, and we were able to turn them into points," Braves coach Scott Novak said after his team improved to 8-0.
He said Sloniker gave a boost off the bench.
Concrete Lions 46,
Darrington Loggers 24
CONCRETE — Hayley Daniels led the Lions with 20 points and Kylie Clark notched a double-double with 13 points and 18 rebounds as Concrete improved to 3-6. Andrea Rogers added eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and three points.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Burlington-Edison Tigers 58,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 55
FERNDALE — Zach Watson scored a team-high 17 points and Tayler Sheldon scored 15 as the Tigers earned a close win on the road and upped their record to 3-4.
"We continue to improve throughout this year and tonight was no different. We played with composure throughout the game against a very good team," Tigers coach Chas Kok said.
Sehome Mariners 57,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 53
BELLINGHAM — Liam Johnston scored 28 points for the Bulldogs, but a rough second half led to a loss on the road.
Only two players scored in the second half for the Bulldogs (4-3). Four players scored in double digits for Sehome.
Coupeville Wolves 52,
La Conner Braves 40
LA CONNER — Josh Jolly notched a double-double for the Braves with a 15-point, 15-rebound performance on Senior Night.
“It was nice to see all the seniors start together. Offensively, they played well as a unit; we just couldn't get shots to fall," Braves coach Todd Hinderman said.
The Braves fell to 3-5.
Darrington Loggers 65,
Concrete Lions 26
CONCRETE — The Lions fell to 0-8 with the loss.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 6,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 1
MOUNT VERNON — In singles, the Bulldogs got wins by Kevin Frazier (6-2, 6-1), Cody Shackleton (6-0, 6-0), Oscar Gasser (6-3, 6-4) and Milo Gasser (6-0, 6-0).
In doubles, Charlie Couch and Gabe Hander won 6-2, 6-1, and Jasper Youngquist and Chase Rochelle won 7-5, 5-7, 10-5.
"Jasper and Chase played tough tennis. They worked hard to maintain momentum in spite of their second set loss, and were able to stay focused thru the super tiebreaker for the win," Bulldogs coach Ellen Gray said.
Lynden Lions 5,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
LYNDEN — Lazlo Cocheba got a 7-6(2), 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles for the Cubs; Josiah Vellegas and Leslie Hastings won at No. 1 doubles 6-3, 6-3.
Sehome Mariners 7,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 0
BELLINGHAM — The Mariners swept the Tigers, but Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace liked what he saw.
"Today's match was one of the more competitive matches of the spring season for the Tigers, although the team score does not reflect how close some of the matches really were. I was impressed with the resiliency and grit that the Tigers showed on the courts today," he said.
Wallace said the team of Gavin Baker and Josh Fox performed well for the Tigers (3-4).
BOYS' SWIMMING
Burlington-Edison Tigers 89,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 63
MOUNT VERNON — The Tigers beat the Bulldogs in a matchup of county rivals.
