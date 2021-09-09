Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School boys' tennis team made short work Wednesday of Anacortes.
The Tigers won the season opener 6-1.
"We started the season with a great team win against Skagit County rival Anacortes by sweeping the doubles matches and getting some key wins in singles," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace.
At No. 2 singles, Burlington-Edison's Cobe Betz was victorious 6-3, 6-1. Bradon Mair won 6-0, 1-6, 6-4 at No. 3 while Ian Powers won at No. 4, 7-5, 6-3.
"It is always great to finally get to the first match of the season and put together everything we have been working on during the first few weeks of the season," Wallace said.
Burlington-Edison swept doubles play starting with the duo of Brennan MacKay and Ashton Kaopua winning 6-2, 6-3. At the No. 2 spot, it was Spencer Betz and Luke Granger with a 6-3, 6-1 win while Charlie King and Talmage Palmer won 6-3, 6-0.
"I was also really impressed with the strategic play of our doubles teams today," Wallace said. "They were able to work through some things early in their matches and really played some great tennis."
The Seahawks' lone win came at No. 1 singles where Matthew Rutz was victorious 6-3, 6-0.
Volleyball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Tigers swept the Cubs 25-12, 15-14, 25-7.
Lexie Mason led Burlington-Edison with nine kills, hitting at .600 clip. Jordyn Smith had seven kills to go along with five aces, while Annika Mason finished with six kills.
Burlington-Edison setter Amey Rainaud tallied five aces and 17 assists.
Girls' Soccer
Lynden Lions 2,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
LYNDEN — The Lions blanked the Bulldogs in Mount Vernon's first match of the season.
Lynden scored early in the match, finding the back of the net in the seventh minute before adding an insurance strike in the 16th minute.
"It was a tale of two halves," Mount Vernon coach Lauren Jansen said. "In the first half, we struggled fitness-wise and lacked effective communication."
