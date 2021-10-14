Cardinals

MOUNT VERNON — Andrew Porretti scored a pair of goals Wednesday as the Skagit Valley College men's soccer team jetted to 4-1 victory over Edmonds.

Porretti scored in the 30th and 53rd minutes with the goals assisted by Sergio Garduno and Aurelien Habasque. Garduno also assisted on a goal by Paris Ruiz, and Joshua Jepperson scored off an Habasque assist.

Christopher Kerr made six saves as the Cardinals upped their record to 4-3-2 in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region and 4-4-2 overall.

Women's Soccer

Skagit Valley 4, 

Edmonds 1

MOUNT VERNON — Amber Elliano scored two goals and notched two assists as the Cardinals rolled to the win.

Elliano scored the Cardinals' first two goals, then assisted on goals by Mackenzie Carnell and Ravyn Mummey. Carnell added an assist and Cassie Mullin recorded eight saves in goal.

Skagit Valley improved to 7-1-3 in region play, 8-2-3 overall. 

