High school state tournaments for all team sports will be seeded by committee instead of by computer rankings, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Executive Board decided earlier this month.
The new seeding format will go into effect in the fall.
Football has been seeded by committee the past two seasons.
Now basketball, soccer, softball, baseball and volleyball will follow suit. Previously, state tournaments for those sports were seeded using a Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) system, which considers win-loss records and strength of schedule.
The seeding committees, like for football, will be made up of coaches, athletic directors, administrators and media. Each tournament will have its own seeding committee.
The committee seeding system should help avoid pitfalls such as first-round matchups for teams from the same league and unfair travel distances, WIAA officials said.
The new system only affects state seeding. Teams will still need to qualify for state tournaments at the district or regional level.
On Monday, the WIAA announced its 53-member Representative Assembly approved 18 amendments to the state’s rule book.
One of the biggest changes involves changing the boys' basketball shot clock from 35 seconds to 30 seconds.
Other changes include allowing volleyball teams to schedule two additional regular-season matches, bringing the total to 18; allowing the Executive Board to add a trial period for a new activity, such as lacrosse; and allowing wrestlers to compete in as many as six matches in a day, increasing the limit from five.
